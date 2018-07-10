Yakuza nabbed over 10 guns found in Fuchu dorm

TOKYO (TR) – Investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that two members of a yakuza syndicate have been arrested after 10 guns and ammunition were found inside the dormitory of a construction company in Fuchu City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 10).

Police have accused Hiroshi Matsumoto, a member of a third-tier gang of the Sumiyoshi-kai, and one other gangster of possessing two revolvers, 8 automatic pistols and 200 round of ammunition found inside a suitcase placed in one room of the dormitory on April 10.

Charles Aron Mitra, a 29-year-old Filipino national, once lived in the room while employed with a subcontractor of the construction company. In taking care of his dismissal, management discovered the contraband.

Four days after the discovery, Mitra surrendered to police at a station in Fuchu. Police subsequently arrested him and the 40-year-old president of the subcontractor for violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. Both persons have since been released.

Police did not divulge whether Matsumoto, who has also been accused of violating the firearms law, admits to the allegations. However, it is suspected that he instructed Mitra and the president to look after the weapons.