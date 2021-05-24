Animation employee followed high school girl before alleged molestation

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at an animation company over the alleged molestation of a high school girl in Edogawa Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (May 21).

On April 22, Hikari Sato, 39, allegedly grabbed the girl behind as she commuted home. He then fondled her chest and forcibly kissed her

After shoving her to the ground, the suspect fled the scene. The girl suffered unspecified light injuries, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Sato admitted to the allegations.

According to police, Sato surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

The suspect first saw her inside a railway carriage. After the girl exited at a station, he followed her over a distance of about 1 kilometer before carrying out the attack.

“Since there was a cute high school girl on the train, I followed her. I acted without thinking,” Sato told police.