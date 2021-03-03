Aichi: Teacher accused of using shoe cam to film up woman’s skirt

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a male teacher over the alleged illicit filming of a woman in Okazaki City last month, reports Chukyo Television Broadcasting (Mar. 2).
On February 16, Tsuyoshi Sato, 44, allegedly used a hidden camera planted in his left shoe to take tosatsu footage up the skirt of the woman, 27, at a shopping mall.
Upon his arrest for violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance on Tuesday, Sato denied the allegations.
Sato teaches at a commercial high school.
During a search of the residence of the suspect’s residence, police seized five micro cameras.