Aichi: Teacher accused of using shoe cam to film up woman’s skirt

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 3, 2021

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a male teacher over the alleged illicit filming of a woman in Okazaki City last month, reports Chukyo Television Broadcasting (Mar. 2).

On February 16, Tsuyoshi Sato, 44, allegedly used a hidden camera planted in his left shoe to take tosatsu footage up the skirt of the woman, 27, at a shopping mall.

Upon his arrest for violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance on Tuesday, Sato denied the allegations.

A teacher allegedly used a camera concealed in his left shoe to film up the skirt of a woman in Okazaki City last month (Twitter)

Sato teaches at a commercial high school.

During a search of the residence of the suspect’s residence, police seized five micro cameras.

