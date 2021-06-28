 Press "Enter" to skip to content

70-year-old man lived with corpse of wife for 2 years

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 28, 2021

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 70-year-old man after the discovery of a corpse likely belonging to his wife at their residence in Iwaki City, reports NHK (June 27).

On Saturday night, Yoshiyuki Araya visited a police station. “My wife is dead in our residence,” he said.

Officers visiting the residence found the body inside. Araya told the Iwaki-Higashi Police Station that his wife, Yuriko, died around April 2019.

A corpse was found in a residence in Iwaki City over the weekend (Twitter)

Araya shares the residence with his wife. Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Sunday, Araya admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Published in Crime and Japan Breaking News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »