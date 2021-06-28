70-year-old man lived with corpse of wife for 2 years

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 70-year-old man after the discovery of a corpse likely belonging to his wife at their residence in Iwaki City, reports NHK (June 27).

On Saturday night, Yoshiyuki Araya visited a police station. “My wife is dead in our residence,” he said.

Officers visiting the residence found the body inside. Araya told the Iwaki-Higashi Police Station that his wife, Yuriko, died around April 2019.

Araya shares the residence with his wife. Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Sunday, Araya admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.