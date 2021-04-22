4 corpses found inside vehicle in Yokohama; forced suicide suspected

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the bodies of two adults and two children inside a vehicle in Yokohama City early Thursday.

The bodies are likely members of a family living in Aoba Ward. The case is being treated as suicide and forced suicide, police said, reports NHK (April 22).

At around 1:00 a.m., an officer on patrol found the bodies inside a vehicle parked in a parking lot for a convenience store in the Ondacho area of Aoba.

According to police, the adults are a man and a woman, aged in their 40s and 30s, respectively.

The children include a girl, likely an elementary school student, and her younger brother.

At around 11:00 p.m. the day before, police received a distress call from a woman living in Aoba. “The car is gone, along with the family,” she reportedly said. Police then began looking for the vehicle.

In addition to the bodies, there were numerous bloodstains also found inside the vehicle. Police are now working to confirm the identities of the bodies.