0.16 grams of marijuana lands 4 Osaka cops in hot water

OSAKA (TR) – Four police officers in Osaka Prefecture have come under scrutiny after admitting to smoking marijuana.

Three of the officers, aged 20-22, said that they were introduced to the drug by Ryota Kurakawa, a 22-year-old officer stationed at the Sakai Police Station, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (June 18).

On June 4, police arrested Kurakawa after 0.16 grams of marijuana was found in a bag in Kishiwada City. “I have smoked [marijuana], the suspect said upon being accused of possessing marijuana.

An examination of his smartphone led police to the other officers, all of whom are stationed at different stations. During questioning, they also admitted to smoking marijuana, Osaka Prefectural Police said.

The other three suspects attended the same police academy as Kurakawa. They are now confined to their residences. Though they are likely to be disciplined, there is little chance that they will be arrested due to lack of evidence, police said.

Kurakawa joined the force in 2018. He was assigned to the Sakai Police Station the following year. He is currently stationed at a koban police box.

“Upon obtaining the results of the investigation, we will deal with [the matter] harshly,” the Osaka Prefectural Police said in a statement.