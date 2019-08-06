Tenga adds first vending machines in Sapporo

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Tenga, Japan’s premier manufacturer of masturbation products, last week opened its first vending machines in Sapporo City.

Located inside a small building in Chuo Ward, the three vending machines dispense a number of different Tenga masturbation products, including the popular Tenga Spinner, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Much like vending machines selling drinks, the Tenga machines are lined up side-by-side behind a curtain at the door announcing “there is Tenga.”

Customers can peruse the rows of items before making a selection. A special system checks each customer’s identification card to ensure that they are 18 years of age or older.

Previously, customers interested in Tenga products were required to visit a department store, pharmacy or an online shop to make purchases.

Upon its opening on August 1, about 300 customers visited the machines, the release said.