Aichi: Court orders removal of trash from Nagoya ‘garbage house’

AICHI (TR) – Workers began removing a large quantity of trash at a so-called “garbage house” in Nagoya after the resident refused to do so over an extended period, reports Fuji News Network (July 3).

At around 8:30 a.m., workers started hauling away a mountain of cardboard boxes, bags, clothes, tableware, cans and other items from the residence, located in the Matsubara area of Naka Ward, upon the arrival of a staff member from the Nagoya District Court, which had ordered the operation.

Over the past 10 years, neighbors have repeatedly lodged complaints about the waste, which had spilled out onto the sidewalk. Local homeowners subsequently took the matter to court, requesting that the tenant, 61-year-old Hideyuki Aizawa, remove the refuse.

In January, the court ordered the removal. However, Aizawa, who has referred to the garage as “resources,” refused to comply. “Even though there is no consent, there is no choice; the court issued an order,” said a neighbor.

The removal of the garbage is expected to take three days. As well, the mother of Aizawa, who owns the residence, is required to vacate the property by July 18, according to the court.

Arrested for assault

Last year, Aichi Prefectural Police arrested Aizawa over the alleged assault of a female staff member from a non-profit organization who arrived in front of the residence to tidy up the area.

According to the Naka Police Station, Aizawa grabbed the woman, who was working on behalf of local residents, by her clothing and dragged her to the ground in assaulting her on November 21. “I stopped her, but I did not assault her,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations, according to the Mainichi Shimbun (Nov. 27, 2017).

The waste grew to where it began blocking the sidewalk in 2014. The following year, the government of Nagoya began to order Aizawa to remove the trash based on a violation of the Road Act. Police also issued warnings to Aizawa.