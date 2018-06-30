Tokyo: Man nabbed in purse-snatching incident where woman dragged 30 meters

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have over the robbery of an elderly woman who was dragged for several dozen meters by the suspect’s truck in Katsushika Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (June 29).

At around 12:20 p.m. on February 1, Eiji Kubota, who was behind the wheel of a white vehicle, called out to the woman, 68, as she walked with an umbrella on a road in the ward. As she turned to face the front of the vehicle near its right rear view mirror, Kubota grabbed her purse through the window and sped off, dragging her for about 30 meters.

The woman suffered light injuries to her head during the incident. The bag contained about 1,000 yen in cash, police said previously.

Kubota, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, admits to the allegations. “I overdid it, and I wanted money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the truck, which was a rental, was found near the scene of the crime. Through details of the vehicle, Kubota surfaced as a person of interest.

In the provided video footage (below), the woman can be seen clinging to the bag and the umbrella as the truck barreled through the residential district, her body swinging face-down off to the side of the vehicle.

As the truck started to turn left, her body flopped over and her left foot got caught under its right-rear wheel, causing her shoe to come off. When it finished the turn, she let go of the bag and the vehicle disappeared from view.