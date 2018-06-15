Fukuoka cops nab man, 72, over stabbing of nephew in Kurume

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested an elderly man over the stabbing of his nephew in Kurume City on Thursday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 14).

At around 9:20 a.m., Takamasa Mihara, a 72-year-old resident of Nishinari Ward, Osaka City, allegedly used a knife to stab his nephew, 47, in the back in the parking lot of dental clinic where the victim serves as director.

Police arriving at the scene arrested Mihara, who was in possession of the knife, on suspicion of attempted murder. “I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations. However, he did admit to carrying out the stabbing.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening, according to police.

Both the victim and the suspect had previously consulted with police about a problem related to an inheritance.

In carrying out the attack, Mihara approached his nephew from behind as he watered plants, police said.