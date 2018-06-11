Toyama: 8 accused in gang rape of woman

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police have arrested eight men over the alleged gang rape of a woman at a residence in Toyama City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 11).

Between around 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., Keisuke Muranaka, a 31-year-old company employee living in Imizu City, and the other seven suspects are alleged to have worked together in pinning down the woman, aged in her 20s, inside the residence and sexually assaulting her.

Some of the suspects, who have been accused of coerced intercourse, admit to the allegations. “We all sexually assaulted her against her will,” one of the suspects said, according to the Toyama Chuo Police Station.

However, they deny criminal intent, saying the sexual activities were done after receiving consent.

According to police, the suspects are all acquaintances. Prior to the incident, the suspects called out to the woman in the street. They then took her to a residence of one of the suspects.

After the incident, the victim alerted the police. Officers arriving at the scene found some of the suspects in the immediate area and began questioning them on a voluntary basis.