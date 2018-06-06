Nagano City councilman accused of spraying bodily fluid on bicycle seat

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested Nagano City councilman for allegedly causing damage to a bicycle with his own bodily fluid earlier this year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 6).

At around 11:50 p.m. on June 30, Hikaru Oide, 28, allegedly sprayed an unspecified bodily fluid on the seat of the bicycle while it was parked at the housing complex of its owner in the northern part of the prefecture.

The Nagano Chuo Police Station did not reveal whether Oide, who has been accused of causing property damage, admits to the allegations or the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime, believing that the suspect and victim experienced a problem between them.

A native of Hokkaido Prefecture, Oide was elected to the council as a member of the Japan Communist Party in September of 2015, when he was 25 years old. Still serving his first term, the councilman is active in advancing political measures to support parenting.

“Based on his daily regular work and attitude, this is unbelievable,” said Hiromi Nonomura, the head of the Nagano City branch of the Japan Communist Party. “We will respond properly once the facts have been clearly revealed.”