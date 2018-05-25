Tokyo: Man flees after bludgeoning police officer with hammer in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who bludgeoned an officer with a hammer in Shibuya Ward early Thursday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 24).

At around 2:30 a.m., the man claimed to officers at a police box in the Honmachi area that he had been involved automobile accident.

According to the Yoyogi Police Station, a head patrol officer then left the police box to follow up on the claim. On the way to the scene, the man came up behind the officer and repeatedly beat him in the head with what is thought to have been a hammer.

The officer then chased the man over a distance of around 100 meters. However, the suspect fled the scene in black rental car. The officer received about 10 stitches in his head, police said.

Believed to be in his 60s, the suspect stands around 175 centimeters tall. At at the time of the incident, he was wearing a white breathing mask, gray pants and a blue coat.

Since there were no signs that an accident took place, police suspect that the incident was a planned attack.

Police are seeking his whereabouts of the man on suspicion of attempted murder.