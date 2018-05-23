Tokyo cops nab notorious pickpocket in Nakano Ward

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a notorious pickpocket whose career dates back to the Showa Era, reports TBS News (May 23).

On Monday, Kazutoshi Yamaguchi alleged stole a wallet containing about 6,000 yen from the bag of a 19-year-old girl as she traveled inside a carriage of the Toei Oedo Line in Nakano Ward.

Yamaguchi, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations. “I took the wallet because it just appeared in front of me,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Yamaguchi held in cane in his right hand due to leg discomfort. In carrying out the crime, he reached inside the girl’s bag with his left hand.

Since starting in 1965, the suspect has repeatedly targeted bags. Given this tendency, he is known within law enforcement circles as “Bag Master Yamaguchi.”