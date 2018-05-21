Kanagawa: Man, 71, accused of molesting 4 school girls

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 71-year-old man over the alleged molestation of four middle school girls in Zama City, reports Nippon News Network (May 19).

Last month, Yoshio Okamoto, a resident of Zama, approached the girls as they played at a fountain at a park. “I’ll dry you off,” he reportedly said.

According to the Zama Police Station, the girls fled to a nearby building. However, the suspect cornered the girls. He then repeatedly fondled their chests and probed his fingers inside their pants over a 90-minute period.

During questioning, Okamoto claimed that the charges against him were “partially incorrect.”

Okamoto surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.