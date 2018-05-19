Tokyo cops hunt for man after slashing in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for the male perpetrator who slashed a man in Shibuya Ward on Friday night, reports Fuji News Network (May 19).

At around 9:30 p.m., the perpetrator wielded a knife in slashing the man, aged in his 40s, in the right side of his head on a road in the Jinnan area, near headquarters of public broadcaster NHK. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim, who suffered a 15-centimeter-long gash, was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. However, his condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

An NHK employee who was at the scene after the incident heard the victim say, “Call the police.” With blood rushing down his throat, the man said, “I was on my way home when all of a sudden a man came up from behind me.”

Believed to be in his 30s, the perpetrator was wearing a raspberry-colored t-shirt. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of inflicting injury.