Osaka: Yakuza accused of pimping in Tobita Shinchi brothel quarter

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member for allegedly referring customers to a business in the Tobita Shinchi pleasure quarter of Nishinari Ward, reports Nikkan Sports (May 17).

In December of last year and this past March, a 64-year-old upper-level member of the Kyokushin Rengo-kai, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, worked with his common-law wife, 54, who manages Ginga (Milky Way), to supply male customers to the establishment.

According to police, the establishment accumulates about 4 million yen in sales each month. It is believed that a portion of the revenue was used to fund the Kyokushin Rengo-kai.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect, who has been accused of brokering prostitution, admits to the allegations.

Tobita Shinchi consists of alleys of brightly lit two-floor ryotei structures. In the first-floor doorway of each establishment sits a woman attired in revealing clothing. Next to her is an elderly female proprietor who verbally solicits clients.

Police are now investigating the nature of Ginga’s operations to learn if it is in actuality an illegal sex business.

Police also announced a bust in the Matsushima Shinchi red-light district of Nishi Ward. Five persons, including the 52-year-old manager of establishment Donyo (Fresh Leaves), have also been accused of brokering prostitution.