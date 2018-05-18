Aichi: Cops nab man, 22, over fatal stabbing at internet cafe in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of another customer at an internet cafe in Nagoya on Thursday, reports NHK (May 18).

At around 8:30 p.m., Fumihiro Inada wielded a fruit knife in slashing Toshiyuki Otake, a 35-year-old bank employee living in Owariasahi City, in the head and neck inside a private room at an outlet of Manga Net Kan, located in Naka Ward.

Otake was later confirmed dead, according to the Naka Police Station, which found Inada at the scene in possession of the knife. He was subsequently accused of attempted murder. “I thought I would stab someone, anybody would do,” the suspect was quoted.

Inada arrived at the cafe about 2 hours before the incident. He and victim were inside separate adjoining rooms in the cafe. He told police that he picked up the knife up off the street about one week ago, police said.

“I became frustrated by a little noise, and I reached my limits,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I pulled the knife out in the corridor. Because his room seemed noisy, I decided to push in my way in saying, ‘Do not make noise.'”

Police are investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.