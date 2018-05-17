Tokyo: Man threatened school girl prior to molestation

May 17, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News, Tokyo

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Ayumi Igata
Ayumi Igata (Twitter)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a school girl in Itabashi Ward in which he threatened her before, reports TBS News (May 16).

In February, Ayumu Igata, a company employee thrust a key before the girl, an elementary school student, at a stairwell of a building. He then reached up her skirt and fondled her lower body.

Igata admits to the allegations, according to police. “After I saw her, I got turned on,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Igata became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage showed a man following the girl over a distance of 100 meters.

Prior to committing the crime, Igata threatened the victim. “If you show me your underwear, I’ll let you go,” the suspect reportedly said.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Paradise Inn

Related Articles