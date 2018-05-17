Tokyo: Man threatened school girl prior to molestation

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a school girl in Itabashi Ward in which he threatened her before, reports TBS News (May 16).

In February, Ayumu Igata, a company employee thrust a key before the girl, an elementary school student, at a stairwell of a building. He then reached up her skirt and fondled her lower body.

Igata admits to the allegations, according to police. “After I saw her, I got turned on,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Igata became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage showed a man following the girl over a distance of 100 meters.

Prior to committing the crime, Igata threatened the victim. “If you show me your underwear, I’ll let you go,” the suspect reportedly said.