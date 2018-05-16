Tokyo cops nab suspected serial flasher in Shibuya

May 16, 2018

in Shibuya Ward

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee in the film industry who is suspected in multiple flashing incidents in Shibuya Ward, reports Nippon News Network (May 16).

On the night of April 10, Toshinari Kikuchi, a 24-year-old contract employee at a film production company, allegedly revealed his lower body to multiple persons on a road in the Jingumae area.

Kikuchi admits to the allegations, according to police.

There have been an additional seven incidents in which a man exposed himself to women employed at salons and clothing stores in the same area. Police are investigating whether Kikuchi was involved in those incidents as well.

