Nagasaki: Skeletal remains found in storage belong to woman missing since ’09

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation after the corpse of a woman missing for nearly one decade was found in a storage space in Isahaya City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 15).

At around 3:10 p.m. on May 12, the skeletal remains were found in the storage space, located in the town of Tarami. Upon the discovery, the person was believed to have dead at least several years ago, according to the Isahaya Police Station.

On Tuesday, the results of DNA analysis confirmed that the body is that of Chikako Matsunaga, a resident of Omura City who was reported missing by her family in October of 2009. At the time, she was 49 years old.

With the body exhibiting external wounds, the case is being treated as murder and abandoning a corpse, police said.