Roppongi hostess club cited for tax evasion

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has filed a criminal complaint against the former owner of a high-end club in the Roppongi entertainment area of Minato Ward over alleged tax evasion, it was learned on Tuesday, reports NHK (May 15).

Between 2013 and September, 2016, Yuko Igarashi, a 53-year-old resident of Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, withheld taxes for the income for hostesses and other employees but did not declare it with tax officials. Consumption taxes on sales were also not reported, according to persons with knowledge of the matter.

The bureau lodged the complaint with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office alleging that Igarashi evaded 190 million yen in income and consumption taxes over that period.

It is believed that Igarashi used the funds for the operation of a vegetable sales company, according to Fuji News Network (May 15).