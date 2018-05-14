Tokyo: Man believed to be foreigner eluded custody after graffiti accusation in Golden Gai

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that a man, believed to be a foreigner, eluded custody after being accused of spraying graffiti in Shinjuku Ward last week, reports NHK (May 14).

At around 4:00 a.m. on May 8, the man was apprehended after being spotted spraying graffiti on a shutter in the Golden Gai area of bars and eateries.

However, after being delivered to a nearby police box, which is under the jurisdiction of the Yotsuya Police Station, the man fled when the attention of an officer was diverted.

At the time of the incident, there were three officers at the police box. One of them chased the alleged perpetrator. However, the officer eventually lost sight of him.

According to police, a number of establishments in Golden Gai have been damaged by graffiti in recent years. As result, shopkeepers have been tasked with removing the writing.

In addition to searching for the perpetrator, law enforcement will endeavor to prevent another instance of a suspect eluding custody, police said.