Tokyo: Man, 39, nabbed in molestation and assault of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the alleged molestation and assault of a woman in Machida City earlier this month, reports (May 14).

On the night of May 5, Kazuhiko Hayashi, a temporary worker, allegedly embraced the woman, aged in her 30s, from behind on a road in the Tsuruma area and fondled her chest.

The suspect then beat the woman in the face before fleeing the scene. She suffered light injuries, according to police.

Hayashi, who has been accused of indecent assault resulting in injury, admits to the allegations. “Since she resisted, I lost myself in the moment and beat her repeatedly in the face with my fists,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Hayashi became a person of interest after he was seen following the woman in security camera footage taken at a convenience store located about 200 meters from the crime scene.

Police are now investigating Hayashi over two other similar incidents involving different women that took place at the end of April.