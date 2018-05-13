Tokyo: Man used woman’s stolen smartphone to upload masturbation pics

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man who is suspected of stealing a smartphone from a woman and using it to upload obscene videos to Twitter, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 11).

In August, 2016, Yoji Yamashita, a temporary worker living in Chiba Prefecture, stole the smartphone from the bag of the woman, then aged 40, from inside her bag as she traveled inside a carriage of the JR Yamanote Line as it traveled between Nishi Nippori and Hamamatsucho stations.

Yamashita, who has been accused of theft, denies the allegations. “I didn’t take it from her bag,” the suspect was quoted. “It was on the seat.”

According to police, Yamashita then used the smartphone to upload videos showing him masturbating and splashing semen on women to Twitter on 32 occasions between September, 2016 and December of the following year.

An examination of the smartphone showed videos of 35 women being soiled with semen at such locations as railway stations and inside trains. “I wanted to boast,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Yamashita surfaced as a person of interest after it was learned that he used a wi-fi system at a convenience store in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward to make at least one of the uploads.

The arrest of Yamashita is the second in the case. On April 22, police accused him of digitally transmitting obscene content.