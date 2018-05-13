Tochigi: 2 girls die in plunge from school building in apparent suicide

TOCHIGI (TR) – Two high school girls died in a plunge from a building in Ashikaga City on Friday in what police are viewing as a double suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 12).

At around 8:50 p.m., a member of the school’s baseball team found the girls, both second-year students, collapsed on the grounds of the school after hearing a loud sound. They were both confirmed dead at a nearby hospital, according to police.

On the seventh floor of a building near where the discovery was made, shoes were found lined up — which often signifies that a person has committed suicide — at an open window, officials of the school said.

Officials added that the students attended class without incident earlier that day. However, a school staff meeting scheduled for the following day was to cover whether or not both girls had been bullied in the past.

“While cooperating with the police investigation, we would like to examine the reason for why the female students died,” a representative of the school said, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 13).