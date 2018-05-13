Osaka: Civic employee accused of molesting woman on train

on the Hankyu Takarazuka Main Line
Osaka police have arrested a 52-year-old civic employee for molesting a woman inside the Hankyu Takarazuka Main Line on Friday (Twitter)

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a civic employee for allegedly molesting a woman on a train in Osaka City on Friday, reports Nikkan Sports (May 12).

At 8:50 p.m., Yoshitaka Uno, a 52-year-old employee at the Kawanishi City office in Hyogo Prefecture, allegedly fondled the buttocks of the woman, aged in her 40s, inside a carriage of the Hankyu Takarazuka Main Line between Umeda and Juso stations.

Uno, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, is believed to have been drunk at the time. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect was quoted by the Yodogawa Police Station in denying the allegations.

Following the incident, the husband of the victim apprehended Uno and turned him over to police at Juso Station.

