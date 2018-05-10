Hiroshima police questioning man after 2 corpses found in residence

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of two women found in a residence in Hiroshima City showed signs of having been strangled, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 9).

At around 8:40 a.m., a male resident of the residence, located in Higashi Ward, alerted emergency services, saying, “My family members are dead.” Personnel arriving at the scene found the two bodies, believed to be that of his wife and daughter, collapsed in separate rooms.

According to police, the necks of both bodies exhibited marks indicating that the persons had been strangled. They were confirmed dead at the scene.

Police are now questioning the man, 71, on suspicion of murder. According to Nippon News Network (May 9), he has admitted to killing both persons.