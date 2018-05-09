Okinawa: Half-nude man slashes American woman in residence

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police are searching for a man who slashed an American woman at her residence in the town of Chatan on Sunday, reports the Okinawa Times (May 6).

At around 2:00 a.m., the intruder entered the residence and used a knife to slash the woman, aged in her 40s, on the left forearm and a finger before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered a 6-centimeter-long gash to her arm, an injury not considered serious. A son of the woman who was in another room at the time of the incident was not hurt, according to police.

Standing up to 165 centimeters in height, the man was shirtless, and wearing shorts. He also was not wearing shoes. His nationality is not known, police said.

The incident emerged after an office of the U.S. military contacted Okinawa Prefectural Police. The incident is being treated as inflicting injury.