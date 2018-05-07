Tokyo: Pair nabbed for employing girl, 16, at sex business

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men for allegedly employing an underage girl at a sex business, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 7).

On around April 14, Yasuyuki Fukui, the 39-year-old manager of the “delivery health” service, and employee Yoshitaka Masuda allegedly dispatched the girl, 16, to provide sex to a male customer, 77, at a hotel in Toshima Ward.

Fukui, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act and the Anti-Prostitution Law, admits to the allegations. However, Masuda denies the charges. “I served as the girl’s driver to the hotel, but prostitution was not my intention,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the business has accumulated 50 million yen in sales since opening in May of last year. The girl became acquainted with Fukui through a social-networking site.