Saitama cop resigns after handed suspension over fatal beating of infant daughter

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have announced that a 25-year-old officer retired from duty after receiving a suspension over the fatal abuse of his three-month-old daughter in Saitama City earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 28).

On March 22, Tsutomu Ikui, at the time an officer in the community affairs division of the Kumagaya Police Station, is alleged to have violently shaken the girl at their apartment in Kita Ward.

After the girl began hyperventilating, Ikui alerted emergency services. The girl died three days later in a hospital. Medical personnel said that she suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Ikui was arrested after medical personnel tipped off police about possible child abuse. He was later sent to prosecutors on suspicion of manslaughter.

Upon his arrest, Ukui admitted to the allegations, telling police that he became upset when the girl would not stop crying.

On April 27, police announced that Ikui received a 6-month suspension from work. However, he chose to retire from his post voluntarily, police said.

“Because of me, my daughter is dead,” Ikui was quoted by police. “I would like to apologize to my wife and family.”

“In light of the seriousness of the matter, it was dealt with harshly,” said a police representative. “We will engage in educating staff members in making efforts to prevent a recurrence.”