Kanagawa: Elementary school teacher accused of molesting woman

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old teacher over the alleged molestation of a woman in Asahi Ward earlier this year, reports Sankei Sports (Apr. 26).

At around 1:05 a.m. on March 5, Kenzo Akiyama, an elementary school teacher in Yokohama, allegedly embraced the woman, aged in her 20s, and fondled her chest on a road.

During the incident, the woman suffered skinned knees, according to the Asahi Police Station.

Akiyama, who has been accused of indecent assault resulting in injury, admits to the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, the suspect called out to the woman near a railway station, inquiring with her if she would like to share a taxi. After riding together to near her residence, the incident took place, police said.

“After confirming the facts, we will deal with the matter strictly,” a representative of the Yokohama Board of Education said.