Tokyo: Grad student nabbed for receiving nude pick from school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male graduate student at Teikyo University who is suspected of requesting that an underage girl send him illicit photographs last year, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 23).

On October 30, Yuki Eguchi, a 23-year-old resident of Hachioji City, asked that the girl, a first-year high school student, send him a photograph that showed her exposed chest via the smartphone application Line while knowing she was a minor.

Eguchi, who has been accused of producing child pornography, partially denies the allegations. “It was used for material for sexual activity,” the suspect was quoted by the Musashino Police Station. “I had her send it, but I did not know it was illegal.”

According to police, Eguchi became acquainted with the girl through a social-networking service in September. Since that time, the suspect is believed to have requested that she send him photographs showing her in underwear and costumes.

Initially, the victim declined to send the nude photograph. However, she agreed after the suspect threatened to distribute the previous photographs she had sent, police said.

The matter emerged after one of the parents of the girl examined her smartphone and contacted police. A subsequent examination of the online activity of the girl led police to Eguchi.