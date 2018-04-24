Kanagawa: Civic employee nabbed over illicit encounter with school girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old male civic employee over an alleged illicit encounter with a high school girl earlier this year, reports Nikkan Sports (Apr. 23).

On March 10, Hidetoshi Takagi, an employee in the transportation office of Kawasaki City, allegedly paid 20,000 yen in cash to the girl, a 16-year-old resident of Yokohama, to engage in acts deemed obscene inside a hotel in Kawasaki Ward.

Takagi, who has been accused of child prostitution, denies to the allegations. “I paid the money to engage in the acts,” the suspect was quoted by the Asahi Police Station, “but I did not know she was 16.”

According to police, the girl became acquainted with the suspect after she posted a message on a matchmaking site indicating that she was seeking a type of relationship known as enjo kosai, or compensated dating.