Tokyo: Member of comedy duo accused of illicit filming prior to breakup

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a member of a comedy duo over illicit filming of a woman at a subway station the day before the unit broke up, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 22).

On the afternoon of April 21, Shoichi Suesugu, a 29-year-old member of Devil Pomeranian, allegedly used a smartphone to film up the skirt of a woman, aged in her 20s, at Akebonobashi Station in Shinjuku Ward.

After the woman noticed Susesugu behaving suspiciously, she alerted police. The suspect, who was later accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, admitted to the allegations.

A representative of Yoshimoto Kogyo, which represents Devil Pomeranian, said that it was in the process of confirming the facts of the case. The duo was scheduled to cease activities after a performance scheduled for April 22.