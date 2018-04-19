AV actress Mairi Mori announces retirement from industry

TOKYO (TR) – Popular adult video (AV) actress Mairi Mori announced her retirement from the industry in a tweet last month, bringing to a close her three-year career.

Mori, 22, wrote that her final shoot for label CineMagic will be April 20. She added that she will make various appearances in May before ceasing activities entirely. “After that I do not think I will go around as Mairi Mori. Everyone, please come to see me right up until the end,” she wrote.

Following her debut for label Alice Japan in December of 2015, the native of Hyogo Prefecture went on to star in hundreds of productions, many of which in the rape and orgy genres.

In commentary attached to the tweet, Mori expressed a fascination with whips, ropes and candles. “I wanted to appear in numerous SM productions,” she wrote of her beginnings while adding that engaging in extreme acts were also to her liking.

As a side project, Mori appeared in Pinkey, a pop group composed of gravure (pin-up) models and AV idols.