Kanagawa: City staffer took illicit films up skirt of high school girl on train

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male city staff member for allegedly taking illicit films of a high school girl on a train, reports TBS News (Apr. 17).

At just past 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Shunsuke Sato, an employee at the Kamakura City office, allegedly used a smartphone to film up the skirt of the girl, 16, as she commuted to school inside a carriage of the JR Yokosuka Line.

Since last year, police had received reports about a man behaving suspiciously inside carriages of the train. An officer on patrol apprehended Sato after seeing that he had mounted the smartphone inside a bag such that the camera lens pointed outward through an opening.

The suspect has admitted to the allegations, according to police.