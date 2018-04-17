Saitama: Teacher not prosecuted in alleged indecent assault of woman

SAITAMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a middle school teacher who was accused of molesting a woman as she returned home in Fujimino City last year, reports TBS News (Apr. 17).

At around 12:40 a.m. on June 4, Reo Inoue, a teacher at a school in Fujimi City, allegedly grabbed the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind on a road near a station on the Tobu Tojo Line and fondled her body.

On Monday, the Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Inoue, who was accused of indecent assault. The reason for the non-prosecution was not provided.

Upon his arrest, Inoue admitted to the allegations. He became a person of police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.