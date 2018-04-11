Hyogo: Police arrest pair after corpse of missing Kobe man found in mountains

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested two employees at a restaurant after a corpse likely belonging to a missing man was found in the mountains of Ako City earlier this week, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 11).

Police have accused Tomoaki Daijo, 22, and Tomu Yamazaki, 21, of abandoning the corpse likely belonging to Kenji Kishi, a 33-year-old resident of Kobe who went missing at the end of January.

Based on questioning of one of the suspects, police found the body in a mountainous area located about 400 meters from JR Tenwa Station on Tuesday night. The other suspect denies the allegations, police said.

On January 27, Kishi left word with family members that he was going out. When he did not return, a missing persons report was lodged with the Kobe-Nishi Police Station on March 1.

The two suspects surfaced as persons of interest for police since they were acquaintances of Kishi.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Kishi.