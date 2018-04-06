Tokyo: Filipino national nabbed in fake marriage

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two persons, including a female Filipino national, for engaging in a fake marriage in Machida City, reports TBS News (Apr. 5).

In September, 2016, Masao Kurokawa, 61, and the woman, 21, are alleged to have registered fraudulent paperwork for marriage at the city’s office in order that she could obtain residency in Japan.

According to police, Kurokawa and the woman are acquainted through a bar that employs her. They do not live together.

Kurokawa admits to the allegation. However, the Filipino national denies the allegations, saying, “We are married. We just aren’t living together.”