Nagoya transportation bureau staffer accused of possessing child pornography

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member at the Transportation Bureau of Nagoya over the alleged possession of child pornography, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 3).

On February 22, police found a hard disk from the residence of Hiroshi Hasegawa, 39, that contained two video files featuring young girls engaging in acts deemed obscene.

Police allege that the files existed on the drive to be sold to users of web sites that trade in illicit movies and images. Over a one-year period, Hasegawa is believed to have earned 4.3 million yen through the sale of such images.

Hasegawa, who has been accused of violating the anti-child pornography law, admits to the allegations. “I did it to earn income,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The matter came to light after police received an anonymous tip in July of last year. During the raid in February, police seized two computers and more than 450 DVDs.

A representative of the Transportation Bureau of Nagoya said that the matter “will be dealt with strictly.”