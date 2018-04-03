Oita: Google Street View driver cited for operating in prohibited area

April 3, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News

Google Street View
A driver of a Google Street View vehicle drove down a pedestrian shopping street in Oita City on Friday (Twitter)

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police have cited a driver of a vehicle for the Google Street View service for traveling in a restricted area of Oita City, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Apr. 2).

At around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the driver drove a special vehicle, which shoots footage of streets from multiple angles, down the Galleria Takemachi pedestrian shopping street in the Chuomachi area.

Police ticketed the male driver for violating the Road Traffic Act by entering a restricted area.

Galleria Takemachi includes shops and restaurants. Google made an email inquiry with the management of Galleria Takemachi about filming on the street. However, a response was not received.

Google issued an apology for any trouble the incident maybe have, according to TBS News (Apr. 3).

