Gunma: Infant’s corpse found in bag at Maebashi rest home

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the corpse of an infant was found at a rest home in Maebashi City on Monday, reports the Yomiuri Shibun (Apr. 2).

At around 5:35 a.m., a 44-year-old male employee at a foodstuff company found the baby inside a black bag — measuring 50 centimeters long by 30 centimeters wide — placed at an entrance of the rest home, located in the Kamishindenmachi area.

Officers from the Maebashi Police Station arriving at the rest home confirmed the infant, which did not have any clothes, dead at the scene.

“This baby was born as a stillbirth,” read a note found in the bag along with the body. “I would like a memorial to be given here.”

Police are treating the case fatal abandonment by a guardian. The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.