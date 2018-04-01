Tokyo: More suspected members of fraud ring arrested in porn star bait-and-switch scam

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three more suspected members of a fraud ring that swindled persons by falsely claiming that its sex business provided adult video (AV) actresses, reports TBS News (Apr. 1).

In January, Mitsuki Nakamura, 25, and the two other suspects worked together in swindling a 31-year-old man from Ibaraki Prefecture out of 650,000 yen in cash on a street near JR Ikebukuro Station by luring him with the false promise that a woman who appeared in AV productions was available.

According to police, Nakamura and another suspect have declined to comment on the allegations, while the third suspect denies the charges. In February, police arrested another 25-year-old man as a part of the investigation.

The operation involved a series of stages that required the victim to pay a number of persons between his encounter with the tout on the street and an eventual arrival at a hotel, where an AV actress would not materialize, police said.

Over the past two years, police have received about 60 complaints from victims of similar ruses in which the damage totaled 50 million yen, according to a previous report.