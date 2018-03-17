Kanagawa: Man, 40, sets fire to residence of much older ex-girlfriend

in Sagamihara City
A 40-year-old man has been accused of setting fire to the residence of his girlfriend in Sagamihara City on March 14 in an attempt to kill her

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to the residence his former girlfriend in Sagamihara City in an attempt to kill her, reports TBS News (Mar. 15).

At around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Koki Komuro gained access to the residence of Kyoko Tsuzuki, 64, located in Midori Ward, by smashing a window. He then sprayed around kerosene before setting it ablaze with a cigarette lighter.

The subsequent fire burned the two-floor wood structure to the ground. Tsuzuki managed to escape the fire with burns to her back and other areas of her body. Komuro, who also lives in Midori, received light burns to his body, according to police.

“Because we couldn’t start over, I thought I’d kill [her] and myself,” Komuro was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

