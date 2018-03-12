Tokyo: Girl, 16, sent to prosecutors over YouTube ‘breast fondling’ stunt

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have sent three minors, including a 16-year-old girl, to prosecutors over a stunt in which they uploaded footage of her having her chest fondled by passersby in front of JR Shibuya Station to YouTube, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 12).

On January 28, the girl, a first-year high school student living in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, and two boys, both 18, assembled at Hachiko Square with a sign that read, “Free Breasts.” With the girl attired in a bunny suit, they then called out to passersby, telling them that they could “fondle her breasts on an all-you-want basis.”

According to the Shibuya Police Station, the male suspects used their smartphones to film about 20 male and female passersby touching the chest of the girl. The footage was then uploaded to their YouTube channel. After the stunt became an online sensation, an investigation was launched.

The suspects, who have been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance regarding vulgar conduct, admit to the allegations. “I wanted to increase advertising revenue by boosting the number of views,” one of the suspects was quoted by police. “We became celebrities.” A 23-year-old male film production employee was also accused of assisting the three teens.

The case is the not first example of users of YouTube going to extremes to attract viewers. Last September, a man and his wife dropped a bag containing white powder in front of a policeman. They then created a movie documenting their escape. However, Fukui Prefectural Police later arrested them on suspicion of using deception to interfere with someone’s duties.