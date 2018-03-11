Osaka: Boy dies in plunge with mother from parking garage

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been an attempted murder-suicide that left a 2-year-old boy dead and his mother seriously injured after a plunge from a parking structure in Sakai City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 11).

At around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, a man reported the discovery of a woman and her son collapsed at the parking structure of a shopping mall, located in Naka Ward.

According to the Nishisakai Police Station, the boy, 2, who experienced severe head trauma, was confirmed dead at a hospital seven hours later. The woman suffered a broken pelvis.

Based on eyewitness testimony, police suspect that the woman, a resident of Higashi Osaka City, attempted to kill her son and take her own life in leaping from the third floor of the structure.

Police are investigating whether to accuse the woman of murder.