CHIBA (TR) – Investigative sources with the Chiba Prefectural Police on Friday revealed that two male executives of a construction company burned a body likely belonging to a missing man before dumping it earlier this month, reports NHK (Mar. 9).

On Thursday, police arrested Takeshi Iijima, the 79-year-old president of Iijima Kogyo, based in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, and officer Masakazu Shibata, 52, for dumping the corpse in a mountainous area of Katori City, Chiba on a property connected to the company on March 3 and 4.

Police sent the pair to prosecutors on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Friday morning.

In the latest development, the suspects told police that they burned the body before transporting it in a truck to the location where it was found, according to the sources. It was also learned that a portion of the body was found inside the vehicle.

Police said that due to the corpse having been mutilated the gender of the person is not known. However, it is believed to belong to a male officer of a company living in Narita City, Chiba who went missing on March 3.

The man, aged in his 60s, is believed to have encountered financial difficulties with the suspects related to construction work. “I did it because he complained about work done by our company,” one of the suspects was quoted, according to Nippon News Network (Mar. 9).

After the man dropped out of contact, a missing persons report was lodged with police. During the subsequent investigation, the two suspects surfaced as persons of interest, police said.

After the suspects admitted to dumping the body during questioning, police found portions of the corpse early on Thursday morning.

Police are continuing the investigation, probing whether to apply charges of murder.