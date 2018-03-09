Chiba: Construction company execs nabbed for dumping corpse in mountains

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested two male executives of a construction company for allegedly dumping a body likely belonging to a man who went missing earlier this month, reports NHK (Mar. 9).

Police have accused Takeshi Iijima, the 79-year-old president of the company, based in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, and officer Masakazu Shibata, 52, of dumping the corpse in a mountainous area of Katori City, Chiba on a property connected to the construction company on March 3 and 4.

Police said that due to the corpse having been mutilated the gender of the person is not known. However, it is believed to belong to a male officer of a company living in Narita City, Chiba who went missing on March 3. The man, aged in his 60s, is believed to have encountered financial difficulties with the suspects related to construction work.

After the man dropped out of contact, a missing persons report was lodged with police. During the subsequent investigation, the two suspects surfaced as persons of interest, police said.

The suspects admitted to dumping the body during questioning. Police subsequently found portions of the corpse early on Thursday morning, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 8).