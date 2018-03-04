Ibaraki: ¥120 million stolen from shipping company

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after 120 million yen was stolen from a shipping company in Tsukuba City early Sunday, reports NHK (Mar. 4).

At just past 2:30 a.m., an employee at the company alerted police about a break-in on the second floor of the office of the company. Upon the arrival of police, the employee told officers that 120 million yen in cash used as working capital was missing.

Between 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and the time the call was made, the employee was in an adjacent building on the same property. The employee checked the office after noticing a light was on inside.

Police are now examining security camera footage as a part of the investigation.

The office is located about 20 kilometers from downtown Tsukuba, police said.